PUTRAJAYA, Nov 27 — Career opportunities and a 30 per cent discount on the sale of necessities await visitors who attend the One Year with the Madani Government programme at the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil from December 8-10.

The programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) from 9am to 10pm, aims to promote new policies and initiatives introduced to the people.

PACU Strategic Programmes and Corporate Communications Section director Mohd Zainuddin Mohd Noor said among the interesting components of the programme is the career carnival involving Khazanah Nasional Bhd and the Public Services Commission (PSC).

There will also be the Madani Mega Sale, Rahmah and AgroMadani sales.

“We encourage graduates and job seekers to attend so that they can be interviewed and, hopefully, be offered a job on that day.

“The (Madani Sale), meanwhile, gives them (the people) the opportunity to purchase (basic) goods at discounted prices... up to 30 per cent,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Zainuddin said the main objective of the programme was to provide service directly to the people, besides increasing public awareness and understanding of the government’s achievements over the past year.

“Most importantly, the three days is to provide direct service to the people where they can come and get something, be it jobs, matching business or others,” he said.

Asked about the targeted number of visitors to the programme, he said they are targeting about 100,000 people.

The programme secretariat had earlier said that the programme, in collaboration with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation, would focus on three components, namely the Madani Government One Year Achievement Showcase, touchpoint services and People’s Well-being Initiative.

All three components are part of the government’s efforts to ensure the interests of the people are prioritised in line with the values of Madani Malaysia, namely sustainability, well-being, creativity, respect, confidence and courtesy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the closing ceremony on December 10, which will also be attended by the highest leadership of the federal government. — Bernama