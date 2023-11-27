KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The flood situation in Terengganu, Kelantan and Selangor seem to be improving with the number of evacuees at relief centres dropping tonight.

In Terengganu, things have nearly returned to normal, with only 55 people from 13 families still being housed in relief centres in three districts as of 8pm.

From that total, 40 people from nine families are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol, Kuala Terengganu, six people from two families are at SK Tok Kah in Dungun, and nine people from two families are at two centres in Setiu, while two centres were closed today after the evacuees there returned to their own homes.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees dropped to 555 people from 135 families at four centres in Pasir Mas and Bachok districts as of 7.32pm.

In Pasir Mas, SK Tok Deh is housing 246 people from 84 families, while SK Kedai Tanjong has 65 people from 19 families, while in Bachok 137 people from 34 families are at SK Jelawat and 67 people from 16 families are at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Beris Panchor.

Finally in Selangor, evacuees dropped to 34 people from 14 families from 83 people from 29 families this morning.

Only one centre, SK Sultan Abdul Aziz in Kuala Selangor district remains open after Balai Raya Rantau Panjang closed at noon. — Bernama

