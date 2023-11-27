CHUKAI, Nov 27 — The construction of the new Kemaman Hospital in Kijal has reached 75 per cent and is expected to be completed in August next year, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said the hospital, costing RM450 million, would be equipped with 300 beds, eight operating theatres, an intensive care unit, a specialist clinic complex and an ambulatory care clinic.

“This project is quite big and will be equipped with better and more advanced equipment and medicine. We hope it will be ready in August and can start operating before the end of next year,” she told reporters after visiting the Air Putih Health Clinic here today.

Asked about the existing Kemaman Hospital near here which is still in use, Dr Zaliha said the hospital would be turned into a Women and Children’s Hospital.

Regarding the development of healthcare facilities in Terengganu, she said 54 out of 58 identified dilapidated clinics have already undergone repair and upgrade, while the remaining four would be completed by the end of this year.

“Next year, we plan to enhance the quality and infrastructure of healthcare facilities in Terengganu through the Budget 2024, involving RM175 million to fund nine new projects and 11 continuation projects,” she said.

In another development, Dr Zaliha said the Health Ministry has identified several healthcare facilities in the state at risk of being affected by floods. However, she stressed that preliminary measures have been taken, including the readiness to relocate patients to other facilities.

As for patients wishing to cast their votes in the Kemaman by-election on December 2, she said the ministry would collaborate with the Election Commission to assist stable patients in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 would be tabled soon and would involve several amendments.

The second reading of the bill known as the Generational Endgame (GEG) Bill in the Dewan Rakyat was previously postponed to a date to be announced later.

The law aims to prohibit the sale and use of any form of smoking-related products including electronic cigarettes or “vapes” to individuals born after 2007. — Bernama