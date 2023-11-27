PUTRAJAYA, Nov 27 — The Court of Appeal has postponed its decision in the appeal by former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad against his conviction, the six years’ jail sentence and RM15.45 million fine for corruption.

The appellate court three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk S.M. Komathy Suppiah was initially scheduled to deliver its decision on Isa’s appeal tomorrow.

One of the counsels representing Isa, Siti Sarah Khalil, when contacted by Bernama said the defence team received a notice from the court informing that the decision date tomorrow has been vacated and it will be replaced with a case management to set the new date for the court to deliver the decision.

On October 14, this year, the bench reserved its decision in the appeal after it completed hearing submissions from the defence and prosecution.

Isa, 73, was found guilty by the High Court on February 3, 2021 on nine bribery charges amounting to RM3 million in the Felda acquisition of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak.

The offences allegedly took place on the 49th Floor of Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No 11, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur between July 21, 2014, and December 11, 2015.

High Court judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali (now Court of Appeal judge) handed down a sentence of six years for each offence with a cumulative total of 54 years imprisonment term and a fine of RM15.45 million or 18 years imprisonment in lieu of the fine.

The High Court ordered the sentence to run concurrently, which means Mohd Isa was to serve only six years.

Isa, who was also the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, filed the notice to appeal on February 4, 2021.

He was also allowed to be released on bail of RM1.5 million pending disposal of his appeal. He was also required to report to the nearest police station on the first of every month until the appeal is settled. — Bernama