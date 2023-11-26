PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — PKR has issued commemorative coins to mark the party’s 25th Silver Jubilee Anniversary.

PKR Silver Jubilee Celebration chairman Wong Chen said last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the party president, inspired the idea to issue the coins in conjunction with PKR’s 25th Silver Jubilee Anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 4 next year.

“Next year marks the 25th anniversary of PKR’s establishment. It is a momentous and significant milestone,” he said in his speech at the 2023 PKR Annual National Congress at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

Wong, who is also a member of the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP), said that three designs have been presented to Anwar, and that the PKR president personally chose to feature his portrait when he delivered the maiden Reformasi speech at the National Mosque on Sept 20, 1998.

Advertisement

According to Wong, pre-orders for coins that are produced by Royal Selangor can be made beginning today, with deliveries scheduled for March next year.

He said the coins will be available in two denominations, namely silver, priced at RM100 each until the end of the year and RM120 next year, and gold-gilded pewter, which is sold for RM500 each until the end of the year and RM600 next year. — Bernama

Advertisement