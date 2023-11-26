KUCHING, Nov 26 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong has expressed regret that the Speaker of Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar has yet to officially announce the appointment of a new Opposition leader.

Kong pointed out that there is a vacancy now after Asfia had admitted that Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh is no longer the Opposition leader after his party pledged support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“This raises concerns about the adherence to established norms within the framework of a Westminster parliamentary system. The absence of an Opposition leader denies citizens the full spectrum of representation and discourse, crucial for a healthy democratic process.

“The recognition of the Opposition leader should also extend beyond a nominal title. It should encompass tangible support, such as office allocation and staff, to empower effective scrutiny of government policies and actions.

“This is not a matter of mere symbolism but a fundamental tenet of a functioning democracy,” he said in a statement today.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, also said the position of Opposition leader in a democratic society stands as a crucial pillar, ensuring robust debate, accountability, and representation for diverse voices.

He added it is an intrinsic part of parliamentary democracies worldwide, providing a structured mechanism for the expression of dissenting opinions and alternative perspectives.

“As such, I urge the Speaker of Sarawak DUN to look into the matter and make the appointment of an opposition leader and provided him/her with the necessary resources a priority.

“It is imperative that we safeguard the integrity of our parliamentary system, ensuring that every voice, regardless of its stance, is given due recognition and resources to fulfil its democratic responsibilities,” he said.

At present, two of the 82 seats in the DUN are represented by DAP which remains the opposition in the state although the party is part of the unity government with GPS at the federal level. — Borneo Post