PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — The government will allocate RM1 billion next year, through the Madani Community Fund initiative, for rural communities to start projects to boost their economy said Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that through the initiative, each village, longhouse and People’s Housing Project (PPR) will be allocated a maximum fund of RM100,000 to start economic projects, such as handicrafts or hydroponics.

“Money (funds) is given to penghulu, penggawa, tuai rumah (longhouse chief), after holding a meeting and deciding a suitable economic project for their village.

“I want to see the villagers decide and run (economic projects) at a low cost, manage with RM100,000, see what can be done,” he said, adding that the fund may be increased to RM2 billion if it shows success.

Speaking to officiate the Rural Entrepreneurs Carnival KUD@Putrajaya 2023, here today, Anwar said that if rural communities need help, they can contact various government agencies, including the Department of Agriculture or the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

“This new approach (of the government) is expected to involve tens of millions of people at all levels, ie adults aged 18 and above.

“Spend prudently and follow the set rules,” he said, and emphasised that the funds allocated were specifically for economic generation, and not for the repair of damaged fences or bridges.

In conjunction with one year of the Unity Government administering the country, Anwar invited the people to focus on the country’s economic growth, and ignore empty rhetoric.

“This year’s programmes under the Unity Government are much better than the previous year. Ignore endless political narratives and increase efforts to develop (the country).

“Several priorities (are to be given) in 2024, and it’s time for us to implement some delayed programmes,” he said.

Regarding KUD, Anwar described the carnival as successful and received an encouraging response, and he also expressed his appreciation to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and the organisers.

“This is our opportunity to reveal efforts made by the ministry, and also for entrepreneurs to be given encouragement and support, both from the government machinery and the people,” he said.

KUD@Putrajaya 2023 is being held for five days, starting on Wednesday, at Anjung Floria, here, with various exhibitions and sale programmes lined up. — Bernama