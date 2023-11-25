KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The flood situation in Terengganu is gradually recovering with the number of people placed in temporary relief centres dropping this morning, however, there has been a slight increase in Kelantan.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees has dropped to 486 people this morning compared with 638 people reported last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that 273 victims were placed in two relief centres in Kuala Terengganu, while 62 people took shelter in three centres in Kuala Nerus.

A total of 124 people are currently housed in three centres in Marang and another 27 people are accommodated in a centre in Besut.

However, the levels in Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit and Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut, in Setiu, were at alert level, at 11.34 metres (m) and 16.51 m respectively as of 9.30 this morning, while Sungai Jalok at Chalok Bridge was at warning point at 8.25 m.

Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus and Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman were also at an alert level of 3.54 m and 1.75 m, respectively.

In Kelantan, based on the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info portal, there is a slight increase in the number of evacuees, to 63 people compared with 61 people recorded last night, who are housed in two relief centres.

A total of 30 people are housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Wakaf Raja in Pasir Puteh and 33 people are accommodated in SK Tok Deh, Pasir Mas, compared with 31 reported last night. — Bernama