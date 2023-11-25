KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Former health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is looking forward to serving as Chancellor of the University of Cyberjaya (UoC) and hopes to do his best to uphold and strengthen its tradition of nurturing the young minds of tomorrow.

In a posting on his official Facebook page today, Dr Noor Hisham who was appointed as UoC Chancellor effective Oct 1, said the university, with its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach to education, was the epitome of his ideal.

“It’s relentless pursuit of academic and research excellence that focuses on developing future leaders can create a positive impact on society, and I am especially looking forward to serving as UoC’s Chancellor.

“As an institution that has a tradition of nurturing the young minds of tomorrow, I hope to do my best to uphold and strengthen that tradition. I am truly proud to be part of the university’s convocation ceremony this year,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said he was deeply honoured and humbled to stand before the convocation audience today as Chancellor, as it was indeed a privilege and a tremendous responsibility that he accepted with both gratitude and enthusiasm.

He said graduates should not only be educated and skilled but also imbued with a strong sense of ethics, compassion and deep commitment to the betterment of society.

“Congratulations to all the students, families and everyone that made this journey possible. I look forward to engaging with the student body and hearing their aspirations and concerns. Your dreams and your ambitions are the driving force behind this university, and I will be here to support as best as I can.

“Let us embark on this new journey together with hope, enthusiasm, and a shared commitment to the values and aspirations of the University of Cyberjaya. Together we can overcome all obstacles and challenges,” he added. — Bernama