JOHOR BARU, Nov 25 — Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) parliamentarian Suhaizan Kayat remained tight-lipped over the replacement appointment of the permanent post for the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister.

The Pulai MP also did not confirm or deny that he will fill the post that is temporarily held by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

"The post, which was last helmed by the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayob, needs to be filled immediately by a permanent representative due to the current issue of rising prices of goods.

"However, I leave the matter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for him to announce the replacement parliamentarian as the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister,”

Advertisement

"Hopefully Datuk Seri (Anwar) can fulfill the ministerial post that was previously under the Amanah party quota,” Suhaizan told reporters after officiating a carnival in conjunction with the Johor National Family Month Celebration at the Melana Indah 2 People's Housing Programme (PPR) here today.

He was responding to queries on the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister replacement following Anwar’s comment that he has a suitable candidate ready to fill the post.

Suhaizan, who is also the Johor Amanah vice-chairman, said he understands that it was the prerogative of Anwar, as the prime minister, to replace the vacancy with a suitable candidate who is not from the party.

Advertisement

However, he was confident that Anwar would adhere to the previously set party quota for Amanah in the Cabinet.

"In the formation of the unity government last year, the prime minister allocated a quota of two full ministerial positions and two deputy ministerial positions for Amanah leaders,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar reportedly said that he has a suitable candidate to fill the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry portfolio, which is considered vacant following the death of its previous minister Salahuddin in July this year.

However, the prime minister did not reveal details of the candidate and added that he would make the announcement as soon as possible.

Salahuddin, died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah on July 23, after undergoing surgery due to a brain hemorrhage. The former Pulai MP was 61.