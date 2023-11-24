SEREMBAN, Nov 24 — An elderly woman was killed and another person injured after a car crashed into a restaurant in Taman Meranti, Bahau, nere here today.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said Tan Joo Lan, 75, was dining there when the accident happened at 8.50am.

He said she suffered serious neck injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman suffered light injuries and was taken to Hospital Jempol.

“A 78-year-old man was trying to park his car in front of the shop but he accidentally pressed the accelerator and hit the two women eating inside the restaurant,” he said in a statement.

Hoo said the driver was taken to the Jempol district police headquarters for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama

