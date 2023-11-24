KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu and Kelantan dropped to 699 as of 8pm today.

In Terengganu, there were still 638 flood evacuees in four districts.

According to the Terengganu Disaster Management Committee secretariat, they included 405 victims at three PPS in Kuala Terengganu and 82 victims at four PPS in Kuala Nerus.

The other evacuees comprised 124 victims at three PPS in Marang and 27 people at one PPS in Besut.

The water levels of all river monitoring stations in the state are normal, except for Parit Utama at Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus which has reached the alert level.

There were 1,137 evacuees from 309 families in the state as of 8am this morning.

In Kelantan, according to the Social Welfare Department’s disaster info portal, 61 victims are still taking shelter at two relief centres tonight.

They comprised 30 people at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Wakaf Raja PPS in Pasir Puteh and 31 evacuees at the SK Tok Deh PPS in Pasir Mas.

There were 62 victims from 14 families taking shelter at relief centres in the state as of 7.30am today. — Bernama