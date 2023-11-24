KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 —The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry (KPDN) will issue special licences to wholesalers in states affected by floods to bolster stockpiles of essential goods.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the move is a preparatory step in case of supply disruptions of necessities such as rice, sugar, cooking oil and flour in disaster-stricken areas.

“We have directed the authorities in flood-prone states to grant special licences (to wholesalers) to enable them to increase their stocks.

Kelantan has already started issuing to over 100 wholesalers to allow them increase stocks by 30 per cent, so that if supplies are disrupted, additional stocks are with these wholesalers,” she told reporters when met after the Sustainable Finance GoESG 2023 Symposium at the Parliament building today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) in a statement today said a severe-level continuous heavy rain warning has been issued for several areas in Kelantan and statewide in Terengganu until Sunday (November 26).

Continuous rain warning was also issued for all districts in Perlis, Kedah, and Penang, while in Perak, the areas affected are Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama; Hulu Perak; Kuala Kangsar and Manjung, expected to occur from tomorrow until Thursday. — Bernama

