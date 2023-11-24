KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The identity of Mr H, the individual linked to a police investigation into a video of a person resembling former Community Communications Department (J-Kom) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff can only be confirmed by J-Kom officer Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the police would only be able to positively identify Mr H after Abdul Wahab confirms their identity as he knew who the individual was, adding that Abdul Wahab had not yet come forward to provide his statement and that the police have reached out to him through his lawyer asking him to do so immediately.

“Currently, evidence linked to Mr H is only based on the information provided by Mohammad Agus and as long as Abdul Wahab’s statement isn’t received, the identity of Mr H remains a mystery.

“Until yesterday, the police have taken statements from four individuals, Mohammad Agus, Badrul Hisham Shaharin also known as Che’gu Bard, a hotel employee and an individual alleged to be Mr H,” he said at a special media conference in Bukit Aman here today.

On developments of a sexual harassment investigation involving a security agency director-general, Mohd Shuhaily said the police had taken the statement of the senior official at 2.30pm yesterday.

“Police also confiscated their mobile phone yesterday and have recorded three statements, including the victim’s and the director-general’s special officer,” Mohd Shuhaily said, adding that the police would be calling up several other witnesses to assist in investigations.

A police report by a woman, 39, claiming to have been sexually harassed by a senior government official with the title of Datuk since last year had gone viral recently.

The woman, who is a financial advisor, claimed that she had met with the official in November regarding investment and financial advice and since then the official had harassed her in conversations and sent lewd photos and videos to her. — Bernama