KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The RM300 Bantuan Sara Hidup aid programme for non-pensionable veterans over 60 will now be extended to all retired members of the Malaysian Armed Forces, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan told the House of Representatives this evening.

The programme, mooted after years of political backlash that led to a push to improve the welfare of retired MAF veterans, initially covered low-ranking retired members aged 60 above who were ineligible for pension.

The funds will only be disbursed starting January, 2024, however. Mohamad said the delay was caused by some “confusion” and that the 2023 federal budget did not include allocation for the programme.

“The reason the RM160 million is allocated for the Veteran Welfare Agency is because of the generosity of the prime minister cum finance minister to give BSH assistance monthly to all armed forces veterans without pension,” the minister said.

“But because there was some confusion and we have no budget for it (this year), we have the budget for the programme starting next year.”

