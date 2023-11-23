KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — A duty to fair and factual reporting falls on the press so as to ensure information integrity and safeguard the interest of promoting national unity and social cohesion, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

In an opinion piece emphasising the fine balance needed to preserve both freedom of speech and national interests, Mohamad Salim likened the process to a “delicate dance” between two parties that is one part principles and restraint, with an equal portion of enforcement and compliance.

He said journalists must be mindful of the power they could wield with their words, and called them to consider the larger implications to the country, being fully cognisant of the sensitivities and ethical journalism.

The adherence to a higher degree of standards in journalism is crucial, especially in the era of convergent media, he said.

The rich history, democratic views and melting pot of culture require journalists to consider intricate sentiments regarding race, religion, and royalty that are typically known as 3Rs.

“Malaysia’s multiculturalism, its constitutional monarchy, and its diverse religious landscape are vital components of its identity and societal structure and with this, it requires the ongoing efforts to balance and promote harmony among these diverse elements within the nation,” he said.

The consideration must be given to both the public interest driving reportage as well as the potential harm that could arise from publication, which appears to be emotionally charged.

He said regulators perform a pivotal role in safeguarding this balance against harmful contents while ensuring fairness and equity for all parties involved.

He stressed on the importance of ethical standards in media reporting and that all media practitioners must be mindful of their responsibilities and accountabilities.

The law and boundaries must be understood and are crucial in making informed decisions about what should be reported and how it should be presented while still ensuring the integrity of information, he said.

The regulatory body is always vigilant against those who abuse the privilege or violate the laws and regulations that govern network media content, he said.

In Malaysia, he said ensuring responsible and accurate media reporting is a core principle within MCMC’s jurisdiction due to the regulatory framework in the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998) that serves as a guideline for all media networks.

This framework enforces standards related to decency, cultural sensitivity, and ethical conduct in all media networks, he added.

Section 211(1) of the CMA 1998 specifically prohibits the dissemination of indecent, obscene, false, menacing, or offensive content with the intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any person.

This provision serves as a guiding principle for responsible reporting. Additionally, the Content Code, administered by the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum under MCMC, aims to set industry standards that promote responsible reporting.

“Media and individuals should also reflect upon the 10 national policy objectives of the communications and multimedia industry. This ensures the objective of information-based services will provide the basis of continuing enhancements of quality of work and life are achieved.

“Journalists and individuals live in a complex and rapidly evolving media landscape with opportunity and threats, regulators, media practitioners and civil society groups should work to navigate these challenges together,” the MCMC chairman said.

The importance of supporting the industry and promoting a diverse and vibrant media landscape that serves the public interest should remain a priority for all parties, he said.

He added that by working together, the communications and media landscape will uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability, while fulfilling its vital role in promoting national unity, safeguarding democratic institutions and social cohesion.