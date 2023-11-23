KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 ― Libaran Member of Parliament Datuk Suhaimi Nasir urged the Ministry of Communications and Digital to investigate Sabah RTM for allegedly not allowed to cover programmes organised by the Opposition parties.

He said in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday that those who are not given the airtime in the national broadcasting station are Opposition assemblymen and MPs from Umno/BN.

“I received reports saying that RTM is not allowed to cover programmes by opposition assemblymen and also Umno/BN MPs in Sabah.

“I was also informed that this happened on the instructions of a certain party.

“I hope that the ministry can conduct an investigation and proper consideration of this matter. I feel that this mainstream media should not be politicised for anyone’s campaign,” he said in a debate at the committee level of the Ministry of Communications and Digital.

He also said as a media agency of the federal government, RTM should be given the freedom to broadcast to all people’s representatives without restrictions.

In the debate session, Suhaimi also touched on the fact that many local dramas only revolved around issues of envy, revenge and marriage from groups of unequal status that are often seen as able to provoke the emotions of the audience.

“I feel the time has come for local drama to change their genre into something that are able to educate the community towards positive thinking.

“Therefore, I would like to know if there is any monitoring of the script quality content of a drama in Malaysia.

“How will the ministry ensure that creative industry players always adhere to avoid the production of creative industry content that touches on religious and racial sensitivities?” he asked.

In the meantime, he also said that he saw the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) had received an increase in allocation from RM35 million in 2023 to RM35.13 million in 2024.

“What are efforts and commitment that will be carried out by the ministry to increase the number of patriotic films to instill a high patriotic spirit in the community

“Is there any initiative or incentive that will be given by the ministry to film industry players who want to produce patriotic films?” he asked.

Suhaimi also raised the issue of messages from unknown numbers providing links to fake government assistance websites or portals. This method of fraud is implemented to obtain personal information of individuals.

“My only question is how these scammers get individual phone number information. Is there a possibility that telecommunications companies that work with scammers sell individual phone number information data?

“Therefore, through this existing provision, what immediate preventive measures will be implemented by the ministry to ensure that there is no more leakage of personal information,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi welcomed the RM800 million allocation for the National Digital Interconnection (Jendela) in 2024.

He also raised the issue of severe internet and telephone line problems in the Libaran parliamentary constituency, whether in rural or urban areas.

He said the use of sophisticated smart phones does not bring any advantage to the people because they still have to struggle to find and get internet and phone lines to connect.

For example, he said in the area of Sejati Walk Batu 7 in Libaran parliament, which is close to Sandakan Airport, there is also no good internet and telephone line access.

“I hope that the ministry can go down to the Libaran parliament to see for themselves this problem to ensure that the people in the Libaran parliamentary area are also able to enjoy better internet and telephone line facilities.

“Thus, I would like to know through this provision, what steps and efforts will be implemented by the ministry to overcome the problem of internet access and telephone lines in the Libaran parliament,” said Suhaimi. ― Borneo Post