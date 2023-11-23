ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 23 — Civil servants in Johor will be getting a special financial assistance amounting to two months of their salary, state Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said today.

He said a special financial assistance grant will also be given to federal government employees whose salaries were paid by the state government, adding that some 13,400 civil servants are expected to benefit.

“The performance of the Johor government has achieved its target, in addition to assisting the people.

“As a sign of appreciation for Johor’s civil servants, we take an approach to provide incentives based on actual achievements.

“Hopefully this assistance will be able to fuel enthusiasm and act as a motivational catalyst for the civil servants to continue to serve with excellence and to always give their best to Johor,” he said while tabling the Johor Budget 2024 at the state legislative assembly here.

