IPOH, Nov 23 — A 39-year-old primary school music teacher claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student.

The accused Mohamad Nazmi Mohamed Nazri pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in front of Justice Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

Both the charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Section 14(a) provides for a maximum of 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction, and the accused would be placed under police observation for up to three years as per Section 295(1A) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the charge sheet, Mohamad Nazmi was accused of touching the victim inappropriately in two incidents at the school's music room in June and July.

During proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Qurratuaini Khalifah requested for the accused to be denied bail to prevent him from harassing the victim.

However, the accused’s counsel Syahrul Nizam Mohd Rabi sought court bail on the grounds that the accused is suffering from heart illness and anemia.

"Throughout the investigation, my client has never disturbed the victim nor the witness and he is willing to accept any additional condition such as reporting to the police station until the end of the proceeding.

"Furthermore, I request the bail to be set for a reasonable amount as my client is a public servant and has a wife and three children aged three to nine,” he said.

Justice Ainul Shahrin set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and fixed December 20 for case management.