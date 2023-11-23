SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that there are many members that can also lead the party and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the future besides secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Ahmad Faizal however said there will be no change in Bersatu's leadership at least until the next party election scheduled for next year.

“The important thing is that all the leaders cooperate and give strong loyalty to the president. That's important,” he told reporters after officiating the sixth Bersatu Annual General Assembly here.

“I think what [Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin] said was very accurate, not only the names he mentioned, but many other leaders we have, such as Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Datuk Mohd Radzi Mohd Jidin, Armada and Srikandi leaders. They are also capable of one day taking over the leadership of Bersatu.”

Advertisement

Armada and Srikandi are the youth and women's wings of Bersatu, respectively.

Ahmad Faizal was referring to party president Muhyiddin's remark earlier this week, where he reportedly rebuffed the accusation that the PN is weak since Hamzah was appointed as Opposition Leader in the Dewan Rakyat instead of him.

In Malaysia, the Opposition leader is by convention the leader of the largest political party in the Dewan Rakyat that is not in government.

Advertisement

The PN chairman reportedly said that he is training Hamzah to lead the coalition, especially in the Parliament, since the 66-year-old is “younger” and considered a “fresh face”.