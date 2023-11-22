MIRI, Nov 22 — Sarawak’s projected total revenue of RM12.7 billion for 2024 has effectively debunked Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) allegation that the state would go bankrupt through its financial management, said SUPP Youth publicity and information chief Kevin Hii in a statement yesterday.

The state budget of RM12.363 billion for 2014 tabled by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the State Legislative Assembly on Monday has set a record as the largest budget in Sarawak’s history.

Hii, who is also Youth chief of the SUPP Pujut branch, was referring to the past statement by DAP chairman Lim Guang Eng during his tenure as finance minister in the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020.

“Contrary to the DAP’s claims, the facts now show that three years later, Sarawak has not gone bankrupt; instead, its revenue has increased. The Sarawak Premier has also introduced several people-friendly policies for 2024,” he said.

In 2019, Lim claimed that Sarawak would go bankrupt in three years under the governance of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, depleting all its reserves in just three years.

Hii countered that Sarawak’s income has not only remained stable but has increased over the past three years and the Sarawak government has taken it a step further by proposing to set up the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund to ensure the continuous growth of financial reserves.

“This proves that Sarawak, under the leadership of GPS, is moving in the right direction and making wise investment choices.

“It also reflects the people’s correct choice in the past Sarawak elections and the people’s support serves as the strong foundation for the GPS state government.

“The strong financial position of Sarawak has exposed the falsehoods of the DAP and demonstrates their inclination to deceive voters with provocative language and slogans back then,” Hii said.

He urged the DAP to publicly apologise for their statements at that time and to provide a clear explanation to the people of Sarawak, saying there is a need to refrain from using emotional language to achieve personal objectives.

DAP are in the Opposition in Sarawak Legislative Assembly but are partners in the unity federal government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which was formed after the last general election which resulted in a hung parliament.

Prior to the formation of the unity government, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke flew to Sarawak in November 2022 to mend the fence and apologised to Abang Johari, and since then there has been noticeable warming of ties. — Borneo Post Online