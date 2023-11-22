KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A total of 5,202 people were at 38 flood relief centres in three states as at 8 am today, with the number of evacuees rising in Terengganu and Kelantan and remaining unchanged in Perak.

In Terengganu, the situation in six flood-hit districts worsened when the number of evacuees increased to 4,787 this morning compared to 4,476 last night.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Kuala Nerus was the worst-hit district, with 1,486 people from 388 families being housed at 13 relief centres, while Kuala Terengganu had 1,095 people from 319 families at five relief centres.

It said 637 people from 148 families had been evacuated to four relief centres in Besut while Marang had 1,227 people from 307 families (seven relief centres); Setiu had eight people from three families (one), and Dungun 23 from five families (one).

Meanwhile, the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/aras-air informed that the levels of Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit, Sungai Setiu at Kampung Besut and Sungai Setiu at Jambatan Permaisuri were at the alert point at while the Parit Utama station at Padang Kemunting in Kuala Nerus has breached the danger level.

Meanwhile in Kelantan, the number of evacuees continued to increase to 376 (97 families) this morning, compared to 316 (80 families) last night.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all 376 evacuees were taking shelter at seven relief centres in Pasir Puteh, Bachok and Machang.

Meanwhile, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has breached the danger level.

In Perak, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 39 (14 families) at a relief centre in Alor Pongsu, Kerian. — Bernama