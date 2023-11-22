KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 ― The government will study the need to implement the data embassy concept, which is a data processing centre operated by companies from certain countries in the country, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the matter was among those raised in the discussion between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and several technology giants such as Google and Microsoft in San Francisco, several days ago.

“We need to study because several related industry parties have given their views on the concept of data sovereignty and Malaysia is becoming a dream destination for data processing centre,” he told reporters after attending the Digital Transformation Leader's CxO Summit: Intelligent Digital Transformation in the 5G Era, here today.

Also present was Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Fahmi said a comprehensive study needed to be carried out to take into account the country's rule of law and data security, especially for Malaysians.

“It is an interesting concept, but we need to balance it with the Cyber Security Bill that is currently being drafted as well as the amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act and the Omnibus Act that will be brought to Parliament, God willing in the first quarter of next year, “ he said.

On the development of the share subscription agreement (SSA) between Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and the mobile network operators (MNO), Fahmi said he would hold a meeting with Communications and Digital Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican today.

“In this meeting, we will decide on several matters (related to the SSA) including the date for the signing of the SSA soon,” he said. ― Bernama