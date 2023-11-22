Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 ― Bursa Malaysia retreated from yesterday's gains to open marginally lower today amid cautious mode as investors reassess the global market sentiment, a trader said.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.91 points to 1,458.49 from yesterday’s closing of 1,463.40.

The index opened 2.81 points lower at 1,460.59.

The market breadth was negative, with decliners leading gainers 185 to 133, while 259 counters were unchanged, 1,797 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 214.64 million units valued at RM121.42 million.

Rakuten Trade equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said Wall Street closed lower overnight as traders began to assess the US Federal Reserve's minutes which did not mention of any rate cut.

“Instead, it indicated that the policy would remain restrictive amid concerns inflation may return,” he told Bernama.

On the home front, Thong said the market is expected to remain cautious throughout the day while tracking the regional markets performance, with the key index likely moving between the 1,460 and 1,465 range today.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank and Tenaga eased two sen to RM9.09 and RM10, respectively, Public bank lost four sen to RM4.23, CIMB fell three sen to RM5.76, and Petronas Chemicals dropped seven sen to RM7.31.

Of the actives, Capital A rose 3.5 sen to 87 sen, Airasia X climbed 23 sen to RM2.33, Perdana Petroleum put on half-a-sen to 26.5 sen, while Top Glove decreased two sen to 79 sen, and Kinergy Advancement eased half-a-sen to 33.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 33.82 points to 10,796.19, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 34.14 points to 10,454.40, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 31.91 points to 11,006.38.

The FBM ACE Index rose 19.70 points to 5,228.08, and the FBM 70 Index dipped 42.25 points to 14,323.59.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 47.58 points to 16,376.15, the Energy Index shed 0.9 of-a-point to 862.85, the Plantation Index was 1.72 points weaker at 7,014.36 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.47 points to 174.56. ― Bernama