KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The outcome of the Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia regarding the Palestinian-Israeli crisis will be the focus at the Parliament sitting today

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the matter will be raised by Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) in a question to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Minister’s Question Time.

He also wants the benefits derived by the country at the 30th Economic Leaders’ Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) attended by the prime minister in the United States recently

There will also be a question by Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (PN-Gua Musang) to the prime minister regarding the federal government’s stance on the Notice of Petition filed by Nik Elin Zurina and her daughter which is seen as an attempt to challenge the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during the question and answer session, Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) will ask the prime minister to state the total number of investigation papers that have been opened and cases that have been charged in court for child grooming offences.

Another question is by Nordin Ahmad Ismail (PN-Lumut) to the Minister of Defence regarding the latest status of the implementation of the long-delayed National Defence and Security Industry Policy (DIPKN).

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue to debate the Supply Bill 2024 at the relevant ministry committee level.

Advertisement

This Dewan Rakyat sitting is for 32 days from last October 9 to November 30. — Bernama