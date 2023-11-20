KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — The Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested four enforcement officers on suspicion of accepting bribes of about RM300,000 from driving licence candidates or their middlemen.

Sources said all the male suspects, who are in their thirties, were detained at about 4pm when they were asked to appear at the Sabah MACC office here.

All suspects were believed to have committed the offences between 2021 and 2022 as well as suspected of receiving bribes through middlemen as inducement to approve driving licences without candidates having to take a driving test.

These enforcement officers were believed to have asked for and accepted bribes from middlemen, with the amounts ranging from RM400 to RM1,200 from each candidate, said the source.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy when contacted by reporters confirmed the arrests and the case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

