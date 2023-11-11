KOTA KINABALU, Nov 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested two civil servants for bribery here recently.

According to sources, the two enforcement officers had received a bribe of RM8,000 from an individual on October 4 to reduce the sentence for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The sources said that RM2,000 was given to one of the suspects on October 17.

Both suspects, in their 30’s and 40’s, were detained after giving their statements at the MACC office around 7pm on November 9.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case would be investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said both suspects were released on MACC bail after their statements were recorded. — Borneo Post Online