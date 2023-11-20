KUCHING, Nov 20 — Iskandar Turkee, who won the Jepak by-election on Nov 4, was sworn in as an assemblyman at the start of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Iskandar took his oath of office before DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar in a ceremony that was witnessed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other state assemblymen.

After the swearing in ceremony, Asfia congratulated Iskandar for his victory in the Jepak by-election, which was called following the demise of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15 due to kidney complications.

Asfia also offered condolences to Talib’s family.

“Let us all pray that he is placed among the believers. For those who are Muslims, let us together recite Al-Fatihah, and for the non-Muslims, please observe a minute of silence,” he said.

Iskandar was elected Jepak assemblyman after securing 9,638 votes in the by-election on Nov 4 to win with a majority of 8,784 votes.

His opponents Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Phing from Aspirasi, only managed to receive 854 and 431 votes, respectively. — Borneo Post Online

