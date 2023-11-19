KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Agencies under the management of the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), including the Office of the Federal Territory Mufti, have been told to monitor and stop the spread of the teachings by Mhd Mohib Khouli Nazem as they deviated from the true teachings of Islam.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said his office also working with the police to curb all forms of deviant teachings.

“We want to make sure that these teachings do not spread and pervert the beliefs of the Muslim community in our country,” he told reporters at the Ziarah Asnaf Series 4 programme in Wangsa Maju here today.

He said this in response to concerns over the teachings of Mhd Mohib Khouli Nazem for which an edict (fatwa) had been issued by the Terengganu Mufti Office last Nov 16 that the teachings deviated from the true teachings of Islam.

Meanwhile, regarding the programme today, Mohd Na’im expressed the need for the local community to play a role in helping related agencies identify those in need of help.

“When you see a neighbour or resident who needs help, asnaf (tithe recipients) who are sick, inform the relevant agencies. We need the community’s cooperation.

“This is the basis for the formation of a Madani state and society that the Prime Minister wants. A society that always sees the hardships of others and quickly finds ways to help,” he said.

Mohd Nai’im was accompanied by the chairman of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) Tan Sri Mohd Daud Bakar and they handed over aid to three asnaf recipients. — Bernama