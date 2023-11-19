GENTING HIGHLANDS, Nov 19 — After working together for almost a year to form the Pahang state government, Pahang Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further enhance the stability of the state’s administration and politics.

The MoU on Pahang State Unity Government Cooperation Agreement was signed by Pahang PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail here today.

Wan Rosdy, who is also the Menteri Besar of Pahang, said the agreement was to strengthen and facilitate the administration of the state government as well as for future references.

“The framework of this agreement covers various matters including discussions on appointments, positions, areas of cooperation and planning in this state,” he said at a press conference.

He also said the cooperation between the two major political coalitions in the country proved to be strong despite being tested in the Tioman and Pelangai by-elections in the state which gave victory to PH-BN.

Asked if there was an expiry period for the agreement, Wan Rosdy said the two parties would hold discussions if there was any disagreement on a matter.

Meanwhile, Amirudin who is also the Menteri Besar of Selangor, said the memorandum of understanding followed the ‘model’ of the unity government MoU at the central level and was balanced with the situation in Pahang to create a more stable government.

“I also believe that this understanding becomes a model for other forms of understanding because in countries like Germany, this is a common matter.

“In fact, the agreement was displayed to the public (in Germany) after one election or when no decision could be made,” he said.

Amirudin is also confident that the agreement signed today will help the people of Pahang to know clearly about the direction, planning and commitment of the state government.

Pahang was the first state to sign a memorandum of understanding for the cooperation of the unity government after the 15th general election (GE15) last year.

The PH-BN coalition formed the Pahang state government in GE15 after BN won 17 seats in the State Assembly and PH eight seats while PN became the opposition with 17 seats. — Bernama