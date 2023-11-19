PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — A total of 533 employees of the cash-strapped low-cost airline MYAirline Sdn Bhd (MYAirline) have submitted applications to obtain the benefits of the Employment Insurance System (SIP) under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) as of yesterday.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar said out of that number, Socso has approved 277 applications thus far.

He said that his ministry will ensure that MYAirline employees are not oppressed despite the status of their service contract.

“Socso has also done what should be done thus far and is in the process of finding out whether the affected workers have received termination letters and so on,” he told reporters after attending the Socso Run&Ride 2023 here today.

SIP aims to provide financial assistance to workers who have lost their jobs until they find new employment.

Previously, MYAirline announced the suspension of its operations with effect from Oct 12 until further notice, among other things, due to financial pressures, which caused operations to be suspended pending shareholder restructuring and company recapitalisation.

On Nov 2, Sosco group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said that the agency has carried out five intervention programmes to help alleviate the problems faced by MYAirline employees. — Bernama

