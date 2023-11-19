KAPIT, Nov 19 — Kapit will soon have a new district police headquarters after receiving RM150 million in allocations, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

The construction is expected to begin mid next year after the location is determined and the land acquisition is completed, he said.

“Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi will assist in facilitating the location of the new site with the cooperation of the state government and the federal land commissioner,” he told reporters at Rumah Garing, Nanga Miaw, Song after conducting a working visit to Kapit and Song districts.

He said that the Kapit district police headquarters is classified as C category and is led by a district police chief with the rank of deputy superintendent and his ministry has been notified of an application to upgrade the classification to B category, which will be led by a district police chief with the rank of superintendent.

The construction of the new district headquarters was timely as the number of Kapit residents were rising while RM318,000 will be allocated for restoration work at the Song district headquarters, he added.

Saifuddin also shared that the special task force to deal with Sarawak residents without identity documents received 2,381 applications of various categories until Nov 15, with 984 applications in the category of no identity documents, and 837 applications under the status determination category for Sarawak birth certificate holders.

“A total of 23 other applications are related to status determination for non-Sarawak birth certificate holders, 205 temporary identification card (MyKas) holders and 28 applications for permanent resident card (MyPR) holders. The remaining 304 applications are dealing with foreign passport holders and other categories,” he said.

A total of 2,129 applicants from Kapit, Belaga, Song and Bukit Mabong districts were identified as residents without proper identity document issues, Saifuddin added. — Bernama