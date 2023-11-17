KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The current shortage of teachers in Chinese and Tamil national type schools (SJKC and SJKT) is only temporary, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said the ministry paid serious attention to the problems faced in all types of schools, and there were short-, medium- and long-term strategies in place to overcome those issues.

According to her, this includes appointments made through Contract of Service (COS), Postgraduate Diploma Programme in Education (PDPP) and Teaching Degree Programme (PISMP)

“The requirement for new primary school teachers is planned based on vacancies according to options and teachers entering and exiting the system according to the options issued by the PISMP training and their recruitment is done continuously.

“This is to fill vacancies in all types of schools involving all subject options including Chinese and Tamil,” she said in a statement here today.

The issue, she said, had been discussed in several sessions involving SJKC and SJKT throughout the year to ensure that the concerns of all stakeholders were addressed appropriately.

Fadhlina added that the ministry, together with the Education Services Commission (SPP) always took proactive measures to ensure that the issue of teacher shortages in all types of schools could be overcome. — Bernama

