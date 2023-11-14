KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Education Ministry (MOE) has increased the number of school hostel wardens by 63 per cent beginning August 1, 2022, with a minimum of three wardens in each dormitory to prevent bullying in schools, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that the ministry also conducts upskilling campaigns for wardens and head wardens from time to time in accordance with the School Governance Guidelines (MySG) for wardens.

Fadhlina said the ministry has instituted the home system within school dormitories as part of the efforts to develop human capital with knowledge and outstanding personality traits, in addition to programmes to build the character of students in secondary schools.

“All these programmes have been carried out, including those implemented under the Bullying Intervention Guidelines, in all educational institutions under the MOE,” she said during the Minister’s Question Time session.

Advertisement

She said this in reply to a supplementary question from Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) regarding the preventive measures taken by the ministry to prevent bullying in schools.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the MOE always prioritised the welfare and safety of students in all institutions under its purview.

According to her, for cases that occurred in schools, both victims and perpetrators would be referred to counselling teachers for counselling sessions.

Advertisement

“The ministry has a team to deal with the issues. The teachers will provide appropriate intervention and protection for the welfare and safety of the victims while an investigation into the case is being carried out.

“All bullying cases must be reported to the principal for further action,” she said in response to a supplementary question from Mohamed Taufik Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) on the action taken by the ministry to address the impact of bullying on students’ mental health. — Bernama