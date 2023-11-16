KEMAMAN, Nov 16 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) will deploy its entire machinery to help the party's candidate win in the Kemaman by-election (PRK) on December 2, says Terengganu Umno Liaison Body chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said.

He said if each division looked after their respective areas and worked hard, it would not be impossible to create an upset.

“As party members we have to be strong and focus on winning because we have put forward the best and most suitable candidate for the people of Kemaman,” he said when speaking at the ceremony to introduce BN’s candidate and launch the Kemaman Parliamentary by-election machinery, here last night.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had previously named former defence force chief Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, 66, as the party's direct candidate for the Kemaman by-election.

Meanwhile, Raja Mohamed Affandi when met said it was not impossible for BN to recapture the Parliamentary seat which has been held by PAS for the past two terms.

“To win this Parliamentary seat is not impossible if we work on it together. And we can see from the enthusiasm (of the machinery) that we have, we will be able to do this, we will be able to capture this P040 seat,” he said.

The Kemaman Parliamentary by-election is being held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on Sept 26 to annul the victory of PAS’ Che Alias Hamid, with the Election Commission (EC) setting Nov 18 for nomination, Nov 28 for early voting and Dec 2 for polling.

In GE15, Ahmad, who represented BN, lost to Che Alias from PAS with a majority of 27,179 votes. PAS won all 14 Parliamentary seats in the state during the election. ― Bernama