MARANG, Nov 15 — A woman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of her business partner.

The accused, Nooraini Remali, 35, nodded after the charge was read out to her before Magistrate Zur Azureen Zainalkefli, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

She was charged with murdering Norzihan Abd Karim, aged 65, in front of the Telekom Malaysia guard post, at Batu 23, in Kuala Berang near Hulu Terengganu, between 3.20am and 4am last November 1.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty, upon conviction.

Advertisement

The court set January 15 next year for mention pending the chemist report.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Akmal Mohd Jazlee prosecuted, while lawyer Abdul Hayyi Salim represented the accused. — Bernama

Advertisement