KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has criticised the three Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs who switched their seat arrangements in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday

Malaysiakini quoted Dr Akmal, who is also Merlimau MP, saying that the trio can still be labelled “political frogs” and therefore should just stay out of the Lower House.

“What was the main excuse to change seats? Just sit at the same place and support the government from there.

“There are still political ‘frogs’ in the Parliament even before and after the party hopping act was established. I asked the speaker to put these people outside the House, it’s better I think,” he reportedly said.

Yesterday, three out of the four Bersatu MPs who have declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had their seats changed to sit behind Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who had retracted his support for the government.

They were Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik, and Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim.

On October 12, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid was the first to throw his backing for Anwar, followed by Labuan MP on October 30, Gua Musang MP on November 7 and on November 9 the Jeli MP followed suit.

All four MPs from Bersatu said they did so to ensure that federal funds would continue to flow for the welfare of their constituents.

The Labuan MP has been suspended for six years, while Kuala Kangsar MP for four years, as for Gua Musang and Jeli MP, their fate has yet to be determined.

Both MPs have been referred to the Bersatu disciplinary board on November 9.