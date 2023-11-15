KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief Datuk Razali Idris has reportedly blamed Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul for what he perceived as a weakness in implementing the anti-hopping constitutional amendment.

Speaking to Sinar Harian, Razali accused Johari of being biased since the latter is a PKR member and therefore must be replaced.

“I feel that the weakness of the Anti-Party Hopping Act that we see now is due to the weakness of the Speaker,” he reportedly said.

“He should have taken firm action against those who jumped the party and shifted support from the Opposition to the current government instead of defending the MPs. This is because he is a PKR member and the president of his party is the current prime minister. This cannot happen.”

Razali gave the example of Johari deciding that the four Sabah MPs — Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang) — did not need to vacate their respective seats even though they have quit Bersatu.

In December last year, Bersatu lost the four Sabah MPs who quit the party to join Gagasan Rakyat Sabah.

They are now being sued by Bersatu, alongside Joharo after the latter decided not to leave their seats in Parliament vacant, which would have forced by-elections for their replacements.

The case is pending in the courts.

Razali also urged Putrajaya to amend the anti-party hopping law to stay relevant with the times.

“This is important. Because it has never occurred that an Opposition MP could declare their support to their rivals [in the government] but remain as a representative in the same party,” he reportedly said.

Razali asserted that Bersatu will continue its strength despite the recent announcements by its four MPs of supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, adding that all 31 Bersatu MPs have expressed their loyalty to the party.

“We are confident that so far only four Bersatu MPs have switched their support to the prime minister because they cannot resist the temptation of lucrative offers, lack of integrity and lack of trust in the trust given by the voters and the people,” he was quoted saying.

He also refuted rumours that more Bersatu MPs will declare their backing for Anwar, claiming it to be just slander intended to harm Perikatan Nasional (PN).

On October 12, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid was the first to throw his backing for Anwar, followed by Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman on October 30, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on November 7 and on November 9 Jeli MP Zahari Kechik followed suit.

All four MPs from Bersatu said they did so to ensure that federal funds would continue to flow for the welfare of their constituents.

The Labuan MP has been suspended for six years, while Kuala Kangsar MP for four years, as for Gua Musang and Jeli MP, their fate has yet to be determined.

Both MPs have been referred to the Bersatu disciplinary board on November 9.