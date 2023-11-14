SHAH ALAM, Nov 14 ― The Selangor state government expects the state's revenue collection to increase by another RM100 million following the introduction of three new measures starting next year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this includes the sharing of dividends from state subsidiary companies which is expected to contribute around RM40 million.

A review of office fees under the Selangor Land Rules 2003 due to increased operating costs of the state land administration office in Selangor is expected to add RM50 million to its revenue collection.

At the same time, drainage contribution, which will be set at a rate higher than the current rate of RM10,000, is also expected to contribute around an additional RM10 million to the state’s coffers.

Amirudin said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Azmizam Zaman Huri (PH-Klang Port) regarding the estimated revenue increase based on the state's new strategies.

He said that so far, land revenue sources such as land tax, premiums, land and mineral permits as well as land-related service fees account for as much as 80 per cent of the state's overall revenue.

He said the state government is also studying other measures to boost the state’s revenue, including revising certain fee rates.

Meanwhile, in response to Opposition chief, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (PN-Hulu Kelang) who questioned the state government’s dependence on land revenue, Amirudin said that the state government is actively exploring green energy projects to add more value to the state's revenue.

This includes the implementation of several projects by Worldwide Holdings Bhd (Worldwide), worth almost RM10 billion.

“Right now, the company has nine to 10 projects, including the construction of a power plant in Pulau Indah, Klang, in addition to exploring the solar power sector and also mini hydro and hydrogen production,” he said.

Amirudin added that the government has also engaged with stakeholders from Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates during their recent visits, and as a result of their meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the ministers, Selangor is poised to contribute a massive 1.0 to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in renewable energy to power up the country’s electricity within the next couple of years.

This is part of the Malaysia-United Arab Emirates partnership, which aims to generate 10 GW of renewable energy capacity worth US$8 billion (RM37.76 billion) across the country by 2025. ― Bernama