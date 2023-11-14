KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The number of evacuees housed in temporary relief centres in Perlis, Perak and Kedah recorded a drop as of 8 tonight.

In Perlis, the state Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the number of evacuees has dropped to 41 people from 12 families as of tonight compared with 44 people from 13 families reported this morning.

Mohd Izaimi, in a statement, said that evacuees are still housed in the relief centre at Titi Tinggi Hilir hall, Padang Besar which was opened at 1am today. However, some were allowed to return to their respective homes at 6.45pm.

In Perak, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number of evacuees in three districts has dropped to 210 people from 61 families tonight compared with 269 people from 80 families this morning.

Advertisement

In Hilir Perak, two relief centres are still open namely, at the Padang Tembak multipurpose hall which houses 107 people from 31 families and the Chikus multipurpose hall accommodates 19 people from five families.

“In Kerian, 23 people from four families are still accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak while the number of evacuees housed at SK Alor Pongsu also remained unchanged at 57 people from 19 families.

“In the Kinta district, four people from two families from Taman Meru 2C were accommodated in Taman Meru 2A community hall while all 19 people from six families who took shelter at Kampung Sri Kinta community hall have returned to their respective homes,” it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Also, the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gerik which housed 24 people from eight families involving seven villages in Hulu Perak was closed at 2pm.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the number of people evacuated to the relief centre dropped to 31 people from seven families, tonight, compared with 43 people from 11 families recorded this morning.

Kubang Pasu district APM officer Captain (PA) Mohd Adenin Suhaimi, in a statement, said 12 people from four families accommodated at SK Malau were allowed to go home this afternoon.

“Other evacuees are still housed in the centre as of 8 tonight. They are residents of the three affected villages, namely Kampung Paya Tok Keong, Kampung Paya Tok Teh and Kampung Biak,” he said. — Bernama