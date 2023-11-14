BACHOK, Nov 14 — The statistics of Bukit Aman Commercial CID captured 19,224 online crime cases from January to September this year, an increase of 23 per cent compared to 15,659 cases for the same period last year.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said the value of such cases rose to RM687 million or 29 per cent higher compared to the same period in 2022.

“The Cyber999 Help Centre operated by Cyber Security Malaysia recorded 4,898 incidents of cyber security from January to October this year, with online frauds topping the list with 3,087 incidents,” she said.

She was giving a welcoming address at the 2023 National Anti-Scam Tour opening in Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), here today.

The Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra officiated the ceremony. Also present was Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

Elaborating further, Teo said incidents of online fraud need serious attention by all parties as the country is suffering from millions of ringgit of losses and emotional pressure.

She said statistics also showed that scam victims comprised various strata of the Malaysian society including professionals such as lecturers, teachers, engineers, doctors and businessmen, as well as retirees and senior citizens.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) also brought down 4,013 accounts and contents as at October 31 this year.

“During the same period, MCMC also blocked 1,764 fake websites for phishing,” she said. According to Teo, MCMC also blocked 410,590,277 unsolicited SMS from January to January this year while 19 million SMS with hyperlink were also blocked from May 2 to September 2023.

She said a total of 79,322 lines including mobile and terrestrial lines which sent doubtful SMS were also terminated from Jan to Sept 2023.

“MCMC also blocked 553,173,467 suspicious calls from January to September this year,” she said.

The 2023 National Anti-Scam Tour began on February 18 in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, May 20 in Perlis, and September 2 and 3 in Sarawak.

The tour was held on October 28 and 29 in Sabah and will proceed to Johor before ending in Putrajaya. — Bernama