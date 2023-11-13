SHAH ALAM, Nov 13 — The Selangor police arrested three of its personnel on Friday (Nov 10) for alleged extortion and wrongful confinement of a foreign man.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the three low-ranking personnel aged 28 to 34 were arrested at the Criminal Investigation Division office of the Gombak District Police Headquarters at 9.30pm.

“On the same day, the police also arrested three civilians in their 30s believed to be involved in the incident around Gombak and are tracking down three more individuals still at large,” he said in a statement today.

According to Hussein, the foreigner — a 20-year-old Bangladeshi student at a public university — had called his uncle on Wednesday (November 8) asking to be rescued by bringing some money, and urged the latter not to lodge a police report.

Advertisement

He said the investigation was carried out under sections 385 and 342 of the Penal Code for extortion and wrongful confinement.

“All those arrested were remanded for two days and have been released on police bail, and the police assure the investigation will be carried out in a transparent manner, without protecting any party,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement