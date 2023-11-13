IPOH, Nov 13 — A total of 347 flood victims from 101 families are still housed at five relief centres in two districts this morning, compared to 349 people from 103 families last night.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said in a statement that in Hilir Perak that 168 people from 49 families were taking shelter at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall, while the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall housed 65 people from 21 families.

“The Chikus Multi-Purpose Hall is housing 34 victims from eight families,” the statement read.

As for the flood victims in Kerian, 23 of them were at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, and 57 others (19 families) were at the PPS at SK Alor Pongsu.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was at warning level, with a reading of 3.46 metres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is predicting thunderstorms and rain in most districts in Perak except Bagan Datuk. — Bernama

