KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim reportedly said that he had received calls from five top Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders including party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after his decision to pledge support to the unity government and the prime minister.

Berita Harian quoted him saying that this was the first time that the party leadership had called him since he joined the party four years back.

“The top five leaders of Bersatu contacted me yesterday, including the party president but I am not ready to explain the details.

“I received their call after four years of joining the party,” he was quoted as saying.

However, Mohd Azizi did not disclose the content of the conversation from the phone calls he had with his party leaders.

Mohd Azizi said that he chose to remain silent and reject any calls at this time to remain calm and avoid distractions.

Azizi also said that he is willing to face any consequences over his decision, while insisting that it was made in the interest of the people in Gua Musang.

“I made this decision for the benefit of the people in my area. I hope the voters will understand and I leave it to them to judge me because my presence in Parliament is also based on their trust," he was quoted as saying.

On November 7, Mohd Azizi declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his administration.

Two days later, he was joined by Jeli MP Zahari Kechik. The duo joined Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman in backing the government.