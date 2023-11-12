KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Former chief justice Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad has denied any involvement in the ‘Pulangkan Najib’ dialogue programme at Dataran Bukit Tariq, Klebang Permai, Melaka, tonight.

In a statement today, Abdul Hamid refuted the actions of certain parties spreading the poster indicating his presence at the event, calling it an irresponsible and deceptive act.

“I refer to the poster and I strongly deny it. I don’t know anything about the dialogue and never agreed to appear as a speaker or in any capacity whatsoever.

“I demand those responsible to retract the poster and apologise to me,” he said. — Bernama

