PUTRAJAYA, Nov 11 — The draft of the Pandemic Treaty of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Convention Agreement (WHO CA+) and the amendment of the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) are set to be presented at the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) in May next year, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said.

In a statement today, he said several discussion and negotiation sessions on the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) and Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) are ongoing until their conclusion in April next year.

“To date, negotiations for the preparation of the INB WHO CA+ document are still at an early stage, and nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” he said.

In October, Dr Muhammad Radzi said Malaysia’s position in the WHO CA+ negotiations and IHR 2005 amendments is clear, which is to protect the interests of public health and the country’s sovereignty,

WHO and all member states have agreed to establish two international negotiation platforms, INB to produce an international instrument known as INB WHO Ca+ (pandemic treaty) and WGIHR.

This is to strengthen the aspects of preparedness, prevention, detection and response to pandemics at the international level to reduce the impact on a country in particular.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Radzi said that the Health Ministry (MoH) views seriously a claim that ‘ISR shots’ will be forcibly administered to all Malaysians.

Clarifying that such a vaccine does not exist, he said those responsible for this misinformation have caused confusion among the public, as MoH has never issued any such directive.

“This is pure slander and is a baseless accusation which can cause anxiety among the Malaysian public and tarnish MOH’s image,” he said, while also urging the public to stop spreading false and unverified information. — Bernama