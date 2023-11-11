KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Continuous rain is expected to occur on the East Coast and northern parts of the Peninsula as well as eastern Sabah from Nov 16-18.

The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (METMalaysia) in a statement today said based on an analysis of weather models, the monsoonal rain may cause an increase in humidity, which would in turn lead to continuous rain.

“MET Malaysia is monitoring the situation and will issue a Continuous Rain Warning if necessary,” according to the statement.

The public is advised to refer to MET Malaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my and the department’s social media accounts, as well as download the ‘myCuaca’ application for the latest and authentic weather information. — Bernama

