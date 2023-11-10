KUANTAN, Nov 10 — Traders who fail to comply with the 2023 Deepavali Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) will face stern action, said Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh.

She said action against traders who failed to comply with the 2023 Deepavali SHMMP could be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.

“Continuous monitoring will be carried out to ensure the eight items listed by the government as controlled goods in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration are adhered to by traders.

“This approach is taken out of the Madani government’s concern to ensure the needs of the people, especially those celebrating Deepavali, are not affected and they can buy the goods at a reasonable price and, at the same time, ensure that there is always sufficient supply,” she said in a statement today.

Fuziah said the 2023 Deepavali SHMMP, which will be in force for three days before, during and three days after the festival, is in line with the current situation to ensure price stability at the level of consumers and traders.

Previously, the government announced that eight items would be placed under SHMMP for this year’s Deepavali, including imported big red onions, red chillies, imported mutton with bone, Australian dhal and tomatoes.

As such, a total of 2,200 KPDN enforcement officers, together with 900 price monitoring officers nationwide, have been assigned to strategic locations like shopping malls, so that immediate action can be taken on consumer complaints, in addition to carrying out enforcement against errant traders.

Members of the public can also submit complaints via WhatsApp at 019-2794317 or 019-848 8000 or email [email protected]; enforcement operations room 03-8882 6088/6245; Ez ADU KPDN smartphone application or on the complaint portal http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my. — Bernama