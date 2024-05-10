PAPAR, May 10 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said there is no need for him to contest any state seat in the Papar parliamentary constituency in the coming Sabah state election.

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living said his focus now is to carry out his responsibilities as the Papar Member of Parliament (MP) and as a minister at the Federal level.

“I am happy being an MP and am now entrusted with the duties of a federal minister. Due to time constraints, I think I will concentrate on my duties as an MP and federal minister.

Advertisement

“I am happy to be assisted by the three assemblymen (in the Papar parliamentary constituency),” he told reporters after today’s launch of a new Co-opbank Pertama branch here by Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

The three state constituencies in Papar are Kawang, Pantai Manis and Limbahau.

Ewon, also the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president, when asked about the party’s preparations for the coming state election, said all divisions had been told to go down to the ground to give the best service possible to the people in their respective areas.

Advertisement

He said they would also collaborate with their allies in GRS to organise a convention to send a message to the people of Sabah that the Unity Government at the Federal and state levels must be defended and maintained. — Bernama