KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Selangor government said it anticipates a revenue collection of RM2.2 billion for the fiscal year 2024.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said that the primary contributor to the estimated revenue for 2024 is the Land Premium, which is expected to amount to RM890.94 million, constituting 40.5 per cent of the total revenue projection.

“This projection is based on the successful track record of collecting RM2 billion in revenue in August 2022 and September 2023,” he said during the tabling of the Selangor state Budget 2024 in Shah Alam this afternoon.

MORE TO COME

